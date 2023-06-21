Prime Minister Robert Abela on Wednesday visited a major international iGaming conference that is being hosted in Malta.

iGaming Next, which is being held at the Mediterranean Conference Centre, features 4,000 delegates, 200 spokespersons and many participants from more than 70 countries.

During the meeting, Abela noted that the administration of iGaming Next, which is also established in Malta, had strengthened its position as a platform in the sector.

Accompanied by company founder Martin Petterson, Abela met several representatives of companies in the sector and heard about the opportunities and careers created by such conferences.

Such events, he said, celebrated the spirit of the government’s economic vision and were evidence of the country’s positive reputation in the sector.

In the past three years, the iGaming sector saw the number of employees increase by 34% - from 11,747 in 2019 to 15,774 by the end of 2022 - said Abela.

The sector also contributed to other economic sectors, including that of professional services, increasing the gross domestic product it generated by 5.8% in the past two years. Moreover, an additional 50 companies started actively operating in the sector from Malta in the past three years.

The conference was supported by Gaming Malta.