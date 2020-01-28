The Nationalist Party would do away with a general secretary and retain just one of the two deputy leader posts under a radical overhaul of senior positions being hashed out behind closed doors.

While a radical proposal to change the PN’s name has grabbed headlines since it was first suggested last year, insiders say it is a possible reform of the party’s power structures that is making waves at the PN headquarters.

In recent weeks, a number of meetings have been held between members of the parliamentary group and chief reformist and party stalwart Louis Galea to discuss his vision for a new PN.

His proposal would see the removal of the post of deputy leader for party affairs and of general secretary, and the creation of a new role – party president.

The new president would be aided by three vice presidents in charge of different party matters, including outreach and policy development.

According to the proposals, these new positions should be filled by people who were not MPs, giving them time to focus exclusively on the party rather than dividing their time between constituents and party.

Another proposal, from an MP, was for the creation of a party chief executive. This post would fall under the auspices of the party’s media arm, Media.Link, and be a paid position.

Party insiders added the leadership was hoping these matters could be hashed out in the coming weeks, with a view to holding a general council meeting sometime towards the end of the first quarter of 2020 to approve the new set-up.

The hope was that this shake-up of senior posts would open the door for fresh faces to join the party.

“There are a number of valid people who are mentioned from time to time, who do not have any place in the current PN.

“The idea is that perhaps this reform could see them join the team,” a source said.

Back in September 2019, Times of Malta had reported that Mr Galea was pushing the idea of changing the party name to Partit Popolari (the Popular Party) – a name commonly used by centre-right parties across Europe.

Although at the time his idea did not appear to have the support of the majority of PN supporters, the sources said Mr Galea has since steamed ahead with his rebranding plans, even fine-tuning his suggestion to Partit Popolari tan-Nies (The People’s Popular Party).

While this was a significant proposal that should not be taken lightly, they hoped it would not overshadow the “real reform the party needs”: that of rejigging the party structures.

“What is clear is that at present, the party structures aren’t functioning well. There are a number of issues and these need to be addressed,” a senior source said.

“The greatest tragedy to come out of this attempted reform would be if it all got hijacked by the idea of changing the party’s name, and the real changes that are needed never get implemented.”

Louis Galea reacts: 'Reform will be more than a name change'

In a statement on Tuesday, Dr Galea said a change in name for the PN was only part of a whole list of ideas put forward to reform the party.

“It is obvious that the much needed PN reform has to go far beyond a mere name modification. This is why the reform proposals I have submitted are substantial,” Dr Galea said.

If the reform is accepted and “properly implemented” the changes will give a new lease of life to the party, he said.

Dr Galea said the proposals seek a more effective performance by the parliamentary group; an “urgent reform” in the political and institutional framework to enable the country to “return to full democracy and good governance”; an update of the party’s mission statement that will provide the basis for an “adjournment of the party’s thinking and politics”; and changes intended to re-organise the party around a team-based effective democratic structure at all party levels.

Dr Galea said that he has proposed a draft to change the party statute “in light of developments that have changed society”, and to cater for the “urgent need to put the party on a strong and modern footing”.