The majority of patients in hospital with COVID-19 were admitted for other reasons and only tested positive for the virus during routine tests, public health chief Charmaine Gauci revealed on Thursday.

She told Times of Malta's Ask Charmaine programme that the number of patients with COVID-19 complications being admitted to hospital is actually decreasing.

"The percentage of the people who are identified as COVID positive, after being admitted for other reasons, is more than that of the ones who are admitted with complications [from COVID]," she said.

”It’s a positive thing because the number of people admitted with complications is decreasing. This is good because it means the booster is having an effect.”

How many people are in hospital with COVID-19?

According to data from the health ministry, the figure for hospitalisations has risen from 22 patients on December 6 to 114 patients on January 6 - more than a 400% increase in a month.

The daily reported figure for COVID-19 hospital admissions covers the total admissions to hospital and diagnoses while in hospital. It is not separated into those admitted because of the virus.

Many people admitted to hospital undergo routine tests, and some are then found to be positive.

Gauci did not reveal what percentage of those in hospital with COVID-19 are there for virus-related complications.

It is not clear how many of those patients, admitted for other illnesses, experienced any deterioration in their condition due to COVID.

Why is it important?

In recent months, health authorities all over the world have shifted their focus onto hospital rates, saying that it is crucial that despite the number of cases spiking, the patients requiring treatment stayed stable.

This has also been the position of the local authorities, who in recent weeks have been dealing with record number of new infections.

Meanwhile, asked about children in hospital as some countries reported a spike in minors with complications, Gauci said this is not yet the case in Malta. She did point out however that the likelihood that those from groups that have yet to be vaccinated were more likely to need hospital treatment.

Asked about the vaccination drive for children aged 5 to 11, Gauci said the uptake was good and many parents are allowing their children to get the jab.

By the end of the week, she said, all those in this age group will receive an invitation to be vaccinated.