The vast majority of people in Malta chose to get vaccinated against COVID-19 to protect their family, a Eurobarometer survey published Thursday shows.

The survey, conducted in May across Europe, also showed that, among Europeans, the Maltese were the most satisfied with the way the EU and the government handled the vaccination drive.

According to the data, 81% of those surveyed said it was "very important" to take the vaccine to protect relatives and others from getting COVID-19. Together with Ireland, Malta's rate was the highest.

While almost half of those surveyed in Malta also consider getting vaccinated a "civic duty", only 28% believe that COVID-19 vaccination should be mandatory.

As for the handling of the vaccination drive, almost half (47%) of those surveyed in Malta said they were very satisfied with the government's handling of the strategy, the highest rate in Europe.

On the possible risks related to the vaccine, over half of those surveyed agreed the benefits of being inoculated against the virus outweigh the dangers. Only three per cent thought the opposite is true.

Malta is currently vaccinating anyone who is over 16, with children aged between 12 and 15 to start receiving invites to get the jab on Monday.

According to Health Minister Chris Fearne, Malta is just days from having 70% of its adult population fully vaccinated against the virus.

Malta's health authorities have succeeded in vaccinating a good portion of the population in the shortest time compared to the rest of Europe.

This, they say, has helped keep the number of new infections as well as deaths low while no COVID-19 patients remain in hospitals.