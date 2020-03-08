Like the decent rest of the country, I was shocked to the core with the brutal death of Miriam Pace. But I too was not surprised. I share Prime Minister Robert Abela’s anger, and his determination that justice is done.

To be sure, his public appeal/command to the police to pull all the stops did strike a discordant note. A properly functioning police force would not need this. A self-respecting commissioner would privately tell the prime minister where to get off. The last decent one we had, seven years ago, did.

But if Abela’s was a discordant note, it was nothing next to the caterwauling requiem of Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg tastelessly equating any criticism arising from Pace’s killing to fishing for votes. How dare this young politician, already old and corrupted before his time, try to deflect attention so clumsily from his own fingerprints in this terrible tragedy?

He was told that last year’s regulations after a string of other construction-related house collapses were half-baked and too rushed. He was told that the waiver for geological studies prior to excavation that he insisted on introducing was a recipe for disaster. He was told that the separation of roles and responsibilities was far from clear.

A disaster we now have, and it is squarely on his political lap. Evarist Bartolo may have just discovered that this is a republic built on greed, and Carmelo Abela wishes to name and shame wayward architects and builders.

But they too share part of the collective political responsibility of the cabinet that approved these infamous regulations.

Of course, the problem is not only one of political accountability. Archbishop Charles Scicluna said it best, that we have cardboard institutions. But we need to ask the question: who lobbied incessantly for this to happen? Who bribed the police to close an eye on irregularities by constructors, and doubtless sprinkled liberally among other regulators? Who got away with shoddy applications, blatant lies and artful dodging of regulations?

Who marshalled the big beasts of the construction industry in 2013 up to the Labour Party’s fourth floor to slather the slippery slope of the incoming ‘pro-business’ government? Who blithely stated “make hay while the sun shines?” That accidents happen?

I look forward to the day when Malta is a net contributor to the EU budget

That hay is now tinged with Pace’s blood. That blood cries out for justice. The actual killers as well as their political and sectoral enablers must pay, in terms of criminal justice, in terms of significant loss of income (because this is the one consequence these people understand), in terms of political exile, and in terms of public condemnation.

I so wish to be able to say: Sandro Chetcuti, Borg and your greedy, unprincipled ilk, your day is done.

Still sucklingat EU’s breast?

Last week we learnt that in the current round of post-Brexit negotiations on the cutting up of the EU funding cake, there was a good chance that Malta would get significantly less than what it got in the last round under the Gonzi administration.

Cue predictable boo-hoo comparisons between Gonzi who was capable of getting home a considerable amount of bacon, and the neophyte Prime Minister Robert Abela. I appreciate EU investment, and the opportunities in Malta remaining a net receiver of other EU citizens’ hard-earned tax euros, as much as the next person.

But I have to say that I feel queasy about the pong of Malta qatt ma rroftat qamħ (Malta never said no to wheat) that wafts around this issue. It has its roots in Malta’s colonial past of poverty and periphery, when our ancestors had to doff their beritta to any foreigner who deigned to toss a morsel their way, whatever the price in pride, because the alternative was starvation.

Well, we no longer need to doff that beritta. We Maltese have come a long way, through George Borg Olivier’s Independence, Dom Mintoff’s Republic and demilitarisation, and Eddie Fenech Adami’s national reconstruction and EU membership. We have weathered world-wide financial storms.

We have always punched well above our weight on the world stage, from Mintoff’s CSCE bantam histrionics 40 odd years ago that introduced a Mediterranean dimension to European security, to the concept of the common heritage of humanity.

We Maltese are small. But we are not to be ignored or sidelined with a handout. Now I know that the second phrase flies in the face of all the institutional rot and criminal governance of these last years which has shamed us in front of the world. That it flies in the face of the l-aqwa li ndawru lira (making a fast buck) blind greed and corruption that has led to Pace’s death.

But I still believe that we Maltese are greater than this. I look forward to the day when Malta is a net contributor to the EU budget. I look forward to the day when we stand on our own feet financially, respected both for our prowess and our probity. I look forward to the day we cease looking at the EU as a cash cow, yet another iteration of ir-Reġina, and really believe that we Maltese can contribute to shaping the European Project.

That day will come. It is still far, and we have to wade through a lot of muck that now seems to threaten to engulf us.

I may not have much faith in the current crop of political leaders, but I have faith in my country and our people. That day will come.