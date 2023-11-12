I want to thank all the Board Members of the Maltese -French Chamber of Commerce for their dedication to the relations between our two countries and their efforts towards fostering economic exchanges and investments in Malta and in France.

France has just launched an international campaign that sends a powerful signal to the international business community worldwide. This campaign will build on France’s strengths: industrial and economic dynamism, innovation potential, and cultural and artistic vitality.

On a global scale and particularly in Europe, thanks to the ambitious reforms in recent years, France stands out as a country conducive to investment and innovation.

In 2022, France ranked first in Europe in terms of foreign investment, for the fourth consecutive year. It has even ranked first in Europe for industrial investments for 20 years and for R&D projects since 2018. 16,900 foreign companies are present in France, many of which for decades. These companies contribute to 20.1 per cent of the revenue of companies in France and 16.5 per cent of value added, and employ 11.9 per cent of the workforce.

France has indeed much to offer to businesses and foreign investors. Let’s take a look at the French economy.

1. France is a global economic power

France is the world’s seventh-largest economy and Europe’s second-largest market with over 67 million consumers. The French economy goes beyond the well-known economic sectors of luxury goods and agrifood but also has strong banking and insurance sectors as well as energy and automotive industries.

2. France is open to foreign investors and located at the heart of Europe

An average of 21 foreign companies choose France for new investments every week. Companies with foreign capital make up 21 per cent of work in industry, 30 per cent of French exports and 21 per cent of domestic R&D expenditure.

3. Paris: the European Union’s leading financial centre

Paris is above London and New York in the ranking of cities that are home to the most Top 500 businesses’ headquarters. Paris is a global financial centre and the European leader in venture capital. Four French banks are in the global banking top 20.

4. A nation of entrepreneurs

France is the leading business creator in Europe. It takes only 3.5 days to create a business in France, compared to 4.5 in the UK and 10.5 in Germany.

5. Highly qualified and productive human resources

France is investing heavily in its education system (five per cent of GDP). It has a highly qualified, adaptable workforce. France ranks seventh for hourly labour productivity, ahead of Germany and the UK.

6. An innovative country

France ranks sixth in the world for domestic research and development spending (2.2 per cent of GDP). The main R&D investment sectors are cars, aircraft and spacecraft manufactur­ing, pharmaceuticals, scientific and technical activities, IT and information services.

With the goal set in 2017 of making France a “Start-up Nation”, France created a fund of €10 billion to finance innovation.

The message to foreign companies and investors is clear: Choose France. We will be here to support you!

Agnès von der Mühll, French Ambassador to Malta.

https://www.choosefrance.fr/en/