Meter readers should always be in uniform during house visits, according to Malta’s utilities billing operator.

In a statement, ARMS Ltd said it wanted to inform the public that meter readers who visited homes across the island should always be in a blue polo shirt with the ARMS logo, and yellow high-visibility bib that is clearly labelled ‘meter reader’.

All ARMS employees visiting homes should also have a name tag including a photo, that serves as further identification, the company said.

Last year, the Ombudsman advised ARMS to give households advance notice of meter readings and to keep documentation proving that meter readers had shown up at people’s doors.

The recommendation had come after a disgruntled person complained that he had been charged €4.60 by the billing service provider after one of its meter readers found nobody home.

Back in 2017, home owners had complained that workers would pose as meter readers to get buzzed into buildings, only to in fact be sent to cut off water and electricity services for those with pending bills.