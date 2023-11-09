The Electoral Commission said on Thursday that those, who on September 30, were qualified to be registered as voters, should make sure that their name and particulars have been included in the revised electoral register published on October 24.

People who obtained Maltese citizenship through naturalisation or registration and certified dual nationals are entitled to be registered as voters in this register if, on September 30, they had the necessary qualifications in accordance with the Constitution of Malta and the General Elections Act (Chap. 354).

These people are being urged to verify their inclusion in this latest electoral register.

Any person whose name has not been included in this register, or whose particulars need to be corrected, can ask for a revision up until November 14.

Those planning on filing an appeal to the Revising Officer can ask for more information at the Electoral Office, Ex Trade Fair Grounds, Naxxar or at the Identity Cards Office, 28A, St Francis Square, Rabat, Gozo.