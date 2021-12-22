Most western economies face the same daunting challenge of an ageing population. In that population, however, are many still healthy and very able older adults who no longer form part of the workforce.

Still, politicians and employers persist in promoting policies based on ageist stereotypes. Employers, trade unions and workers need to come up with fresh ideas on how to navigate the new realities of growing older.

Age discrimination takes an enormous toll on individual workers and their families. Ageism is often difficult to prove despite laws that list it as one of the illegal discriminations. It is the last bias left to be addressed. Just like sexism and racism, it is real to those who experience it.

Two features in this newspaper show how wrong it is to argue that older adults have little to contribute to the well-being of society. Only recently, a 77-year-old Wally Terribile became the oldest person to be awarded a master’s degree by MCAST.

Another remarkable example of how older adults can remain productive members of the community is Sr Annie Catania, an 82-year-old member of the Sisters of St Dorothy community. Sr Catania works with the poorest of the poor in the Philippines to make the people who come in contact with her feel that life is worth living.

Of course, not every older worker wants to work. Some choose to retire either to pursue a leisurely lifestyle they have long planned or because their health does not permit them to work. Self-employed people and those involved in the voluntary sector often have the option to keep working as long as they want to. But for many others, especially low-skilled workers, this option is often unavailable.

Politicians often argue that people who work past the statutory retirement age clog up the jobs in the pipeline. This lump of labour fallacy is convincingly disputed by many economists. They believe that if older people are allowed to continue to work, if they want to, then they spend more money, which helps the economy grow. Still, the fallacious attitude has deep cultural roots based on the dubious argument that one generation’s right to work supersedes another’s.

Employers also need to change their mindset by acknowledging the advantages of investing in an intergenerational workforce. For too long, employers have clamoured for more liberalisation of immigration to ensure a steady supply of younger workers to fill their vacancies, especially for low-skilled jobs. Treating labour as a disposable commodity will only aggravate the consequences of Malta’s demographic challenges.

Trade unions have lost much of their bargaining power partly because, over the past decades, they militated to maintain the status quo that safeguards the conditions of work of those in employment. There are thousands of older adults who would like to remain active for financial reasons or emotional well-being. They, too, have rights that need to be addressed by all social partners, not least the trade unions.

The government should go beyond passing anti-ageism laws. As the biggest employer, it must set an example by investing in older adults to teach in our schools, work in our hospitals and provide other public services essential for the community’s well-being. Out there is an untapped army of older adults who would like nothing more than to contribute in some way through their accumulated knowledge and skills.

The government’s active ageing strategy may look progressive on paper. But it is riddled with stereotypes that are out of tune with the situation of many among the older generation.