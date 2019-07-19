Il-Proposti Tiegħek (Your Proposals) is a public forum that aims to open up a space for citizens to give their proposals and input on a number of issues, especially those related to the six demands of the Iż-Żejjed Kollu Żejjed – Protesta (Enough is Enough) protest of September 7.

Moviment Graffiti and Friends of the Earth Malta are interested in hearing your views and are holding a public forum at Friends of the Earth, Floriana, today between 7 and 9pm.

The public’s proposals will be noted and integrated in a set of reasonable demands, which will be presented to the authorities after the protest of September 7.

This event is strictly reserved to those who have no means of making their voices heard during five years of legislature. Members of Parliament are not welcome.

The protest will then take place in front of the Law Courts in Valletta on September 7 at 10am.

For more information visit www.7settembru.org

Yoga session

A yoga sunset session in collaboration with Aġenzija Żgħażagħ, YMCA’s project Clear Minds Better Lives, Sliema local council, The Art of Living & Yoga with Ja Ni takes place tomorrow between 7 and 8.30pm at the Chalet Sliema.

Donations in aid of YMCA are accepted.

To book your place contact YMCA head office on 2767 4278 or headoffice.ymcavalletta@gmail.com