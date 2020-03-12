International Women’s Day, celebrated last Sunday, March 8, is a day to reflect on the strength and courage of women who fought and struggled to allow us to be where we are today. The endless opportunities we are given and the equal rights we have been handed, have all come from one woman to another who have united and come as one. It’s a day to remind ourselves that one woman who stands up for herself is subconsciously standing up for all other women.

As part of Toly’s #Make A Positive Impact campaign, a team from the Toly marketing department visited the Dar Merħba Bik women’s shelter, an NGO to support women and children who lived through the nightmare of any act of violence. While physical abuse is visible and recognisable, other forms of violence are more difficult to identify.

The group went to honour the female victims’ strength and remind each of them about their courage and confidence by showing them that they are of importance, despite their past.

Morning activities consisted of hearing their brave stories and a motivational speech delivered by chief marketing officer Dorien Bianco. This was followed by an hour-long make-up tutorial from a Toly make-up artist, who provided tips and techniques on how to apply make-up and enhance the beauty of women’s facial features. A gift bag, including a motivational message, was given to each individual.

Women in general all feel more confident after adding a touch of make-up. The team at Toly wanted to make sure the women at Dar Merħba Bik felt the heart-warming glow that they felt, as they saw the reflection from their smiling faces. It takes one person to make another person feel appreciated – in this case, it was six women from the Toly marketing team who made a group of women feel and own their worth.

Achieving equality has resulted in a balanced life and workplace. Toly strives to be a part of this positive change.