‘It’s cool to be Christian’ is the message the current revamping of the Catholic radio station RTK would like to convey to its listeners, according to Fr Joe Borg, chairman of the editorial board of the Beacon Media Group, which owns the station.

Less preaching, more music and a vibrant new team of presenters are just some of the changes that the station has undergone in order to reach wider audiences and adapt to the modern lifestyle.

Brevity and concision seem to be the name of the game. “People’s habits have changed,” Arthur Caruana, the channel manager explained.

“Today they are no longer listening to the radio at home but more so when they are stuck in traffic. We need to segment shows differently to cater for this type of audience.”

Social justice, environmental issues and the fight against greed will be high on the agenda

While the platform has been adapted however, the Catholic values that formed the bedrock of RTK have remained the same. “Religion cannot continue to exist in a silo,” said Fr Borg, highlighting that Christian values need to be interspersed within every aspect of the station.

“Social justice, environmental issues and the fight against greed will all be high on the agenda, but we will not be preaching down to people but engaging in a debate,” said Fr Borg.

He flagged the need to improve people’s quality of life as an especially important issue, stressing that greed at the moment was dividing society.

After carrying out research on how to reform the media within the Curia in 2017, Fr Borg presented a proposal to the Archbishop earmarking several changes, one of which was the rebranding of the station.

The reforms come at a time when Mass attendance is at an all-time low, and the Church is attempting to reach out to a younger audience.

Questioned by Times of Malta as to why younger people weren’t going to church, Fr Borg said that relativity and some mistakes made by the Church had caused people to lose trust in the institution.

So far the station had received excellent feedback, said Mr Caruana.

“Of course there are many for which the programmes on the station used to be an alarm clock and they have complained,” he said.

“But change is always difficult, and the praise has definitely overshadowed the complaints.”