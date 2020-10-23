Over the past few years, the importance of the environment has quickly shot up on most people’s list of priorities and concerns. Yet, more often than not, it is expected that the drivers of change should be government organisations, authorities and businesses, oblivious to the fact that the population’s collective drive may have a much wider impact on the community.

Indeed, the best promotors of a green, sustainable lifestyle can be everyone. With some planning and a few innovative ideas, truly embracing sustainability and making real differences for planet and people is easier than one might think. Refusing one plastic bag on a shopping errand, choosing a healthy snack over a pre-packaged product or going to a fitness class on foot rather than by car might sound trivial in the grand scheme of things – yet, the benefits if such changes were embraced by the majority of the community are unlimited.

This is were the #5x5Challenge comes in: supporting people in identifying some easy steps that will allow them to reach a realistic balance between sustainability and the needs of a hectic lifestyle. Life has changed in more ways than one in the new normality of COVID-19: the present realities arguable give us perfect platform to instil some basic changes but which together can have a significant impact on planet Earth.

The #5x5hChallenge gets its name in that together people can make five key changes (refuse, reduce, reuse, recycle and rethink) in five particular areas of our everyday lives – travel, food, consumption, household and their social life. Throughout this campaign, simple and easy to follow tips on how to implement these changes which may not mean much to an individual but collectively will have a big impact on our environment, will be provided on a regular basis through various channels.

While all this may sound hard at first, people will soon realise the benefits of lightening the load on the planet, as we seek to give our future generations with a better place to live in. This initiative will prove that making these changes is fun, easy and rewarding.

You may be surprised by how much you buy that you do not even need, or actually use. Cash savings are always welcome, so this is surely a win-win challenge.

Debono Group, a leading driver of change in the field of mobility, will be supporting this campaign through fantastic prizes to be won over the next couple of months thanks to its companies, namely Toyota, Cool, GoTo and WotoMoto.