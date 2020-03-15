Women’s Day is an international day which celebrates all women from different countries, ethnicities, backgrounds and status. It’s a day to reflect on women who fought for women’s rights.

As part of Toly’s #Makeapositive impact campaign, a team from the marketing department visited the women’s shelter Dar Merħba Bik, which is managed by an NGO that supports women and children who have endured violence. While physical abuse is visible and recognisable, other forms of violence are more difficult to identify.

During the visit, the Toly team honoured these women’s strength, courage and confidence despite enduring horrible circumstances.

The team listened to their stories and chief marketing officer Dorien Bianco gave a motivational speech.

This was followed by an hour-long make-up tutorial, courtesy of a makeup artist, who provided tips and showed these women techniques on how to apply make-up. A gift bag, which also included a motivational message, was given to each of these courageous women.

Women in general feel more confident when they apply a touch of make-up. The Toly team wanted to make sure that these women enjoyed their beauty, enhanced by make-up and a sense of self-worth. All it usually takes is just one person to make another person feel worthy.

In this case, six women from the Toly marketing team encouraged a group of unfortunate women to feel their worth.