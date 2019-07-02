Cannabis, also known as marijuana among other names, is a psychoactive drug from the cannabis plant intended for medical or recreational use. It grows wild in many of the tropical and temperate areas of the world, can be grown in almost any climate and is increasingly cultivated by means of indoor hydroponic technology.

The main active ingredient in cannabis is called delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol, commonly known as THC. This is the part of the plant that gives you the ‘high’. There is a wide range of THC potency between cannabis products. Cannabis is usually smoked in hand-rolled cigarettes (known as ‘joints’) or in special waterpipes (‘bongs’). These pipes or bongs can be bought or made, among others from orange juice containers, soft drink cans or even toilet rolls.

Most people who use cannabis do so to experience a sense of mild euphoria and relaxation, often referred to as a ‘high’. Cannabis causes changes in the user’s mood and also affects how they think and perceive the environment.

The majority of Maltese cannabis users started using it at the age of 16, the first results from Lovin Malta’s cannabis survey have shown. But a shocking number of users had actually started using the plant at an even younger age.

Medical cannabis has officially been legalised in Malta, joining a growing number of European countries recognising the therapeutic benefits of the plant. The amendments to the Drug Dependence Act were enacted on March 23.

So far three conditions are eligible to be treated by medical cannabis: chronic pain, spasticity in multiple sclerosis and side effects of chemotherapy. Smoking is not recommended and is illegal. Anyone caught not using this medicine as prescribed may risk losing their control card and the approval to use medical cannabis.

Cannabis for personal use in Malta is illegal but partially decriminalised. In 2015, Malta introduced new policies to decriminalise cannabis. Simple possession will remain an “arrestable offence”. First-time offenders will be handed fines between €50 and €100 in the case of cannabis possession under 3.5g. Repeat offenders will appear before a drug offenders rehabilitation board, headed by the Chief of Justice, which will set conditions for rehabilitation. Breaching the conditions would be tantamount to a criminal offence.

I believe that Malta’s decriminalisation of cannabis is still relatively harsh to the user. Considering that cannabis is safer and less dangerous than alcohol and tobacco, fines and probation seem very unfair. How many people a year die due to alcohol poisoning or binge drinking in Malta? How many people a year die because of smoking tobacco in Malta? How many people a year die of obesity-related causes in Malta? The answer is many and they are quite common in our country.

Now, how many people a year die of cannabis-related causes in Malta? None, because cannabis is impossible to overdose on and has many positive effects on one’s health.

When you compare alcohol and cannabis it becomes very obvious which is safer. We tolerate alcohol abuse in this country like it’s nothing. Teenagers as young as 13 openly drink in public, getting blind drunk, dying in fights, falling off bastions on New Year’s Eve or getting killed by drunk drivers. This does not include alcoholism and domestic violence. Despite the known danger of alcohol abuse, it is ingrained within our culture and a lot of alcoholics would prefer to be demotivated rather than shaking, vomiting and hallucinating because they’re trying to quit. It’s hypocrisy to tolerate alcohol use, but not cannabis use.

As cannabis is illegal in our country, many people will buy synthetics as they are cheaper and easier to find. These drugs, which are not even similar to cannabis, are very dangerous and life-threatening. This would not be a problem if cannabis were legal as it would be very easy to find, and dealers on the black market won’t be selling much anymore because of the legalisation.

The country will benefit from less crime and social costs if cannabis were legal. A large proportion of the work of the justice system (police, courts and prisons) is spent on drug-related offences. Decriminalisation may reduce the burden on the justice system but probably not as much as full legalisation because police and court resources would still be used for cautioning, issuing fines or diversion to education or treatment. Decriminalisation and legalisation both potentially reduce the involvement of the justice system and also of the black market growing and selling of cannabis.

Regardless of your standpoint on the legalisation of cannabis, the economic benefits are undeniable. There is no way to argue with the cold hard facts of the economic boom that states such as Colorado and Washington have experienced since the legalisation and taxation of recreational marijuana.

Colorado has spent the money on a number of programmes aimed at improving its standards of education and health. These include school construction, marijuana education, anti-bullying campaigns, public school grants, youth mentoring, drug abuse treatment and grants to the Future Farmers of America. They have been paid for by the legalisation of cannabis for over a year in one state.

There are also many advantages to using recreational marijuana for the user. Using marijuana can offer some positive effects on the body. Cannabis can help people to speak their minds and exchange ideas freely, allowing them to grow closer to their peers.

It also unlocks one’s creativity. Some strains can make users feel more energised, artistic and creative. Cannabinoids that interact with the brain promote thinking outside the box.

Cannabis can also make you feel like a different person. Some people are naturally shy which can be a social disadvantage. Using marijuana may help one become more confident, vocal and outgoing. A dopamine release can create ‘feel-good’ or ‘high’ sensations immediately after using marijuana, allowing one to appreciate the beauty of the world. There are many more advantages to this debate on recreational marijuana use.

As a pro-cannabis activist, I should also be stating disadvantages of using recreational marijuana. In every debate, there are advantages and disadvantages. Marijuana directs short-term memory. It also heightens fear, anxiety, panic and/or distrust. One could have impaired balance, poor coordination, slowed reaction time and an inability to walk, talk or drive.

Personally, I think that there are more advantages than disadvantages to recreational marijuana use. I think that cannabis should be legalised in our country, as we will benefit from a lower crime rate and social costs and have undeniable economic benefits. I also think the users have many advantages that will make them feel more like themselves and experience relaxation at a spiritual level without the worry and paranoia of being caught.

Francesca Zammit is a 15-year-old student and pro-cannabis activist.