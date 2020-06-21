Three years ago, the Labour government was given another mandate to keep leading the country forward. The people chose our party because we presented a strong and goal-oriented manifesto which laid out exactly how we planned to continue moving ahead with change. However beyond our ambitious manifesto, people chose to vote for us because of our track record.

In the previous legislature, we had delivered on our promises, so they knew that our proposals were more than simply words on a paper, and if we were to be re-elected these proposals would be implemented in their entirety. That is exactly what we are still doing three years on, under the renewed leadership of Robert Abela.

During the past few weeks, many projects seemed to be on hold because of the public health emergency the entire world found itself in. Yet, our work did not stop. As a government, we kept on working so that the minute the world turned back to normality, Malta would be ready to pick up where it left off.

We cannot afford to lose momentum. We worked on reforms to further strengthen our institutions, to keep changing the country’s infrastructure and to ensure that the transformation of our economy did not come to a grinding halt. We are committed to delivering on the promi­ses we made to our citizens.

The Individual Investor Programme was an issue that took centre stage during the 2017 electoral campaign. It was debated on several news programmes and discussed during many press conferences. Out of all these discussions, one commonality emerg­ed in the electoral manifesto of both political parties. The IIP had to stay.

In fact, contrary to the perception of many, the Nationa­list Party never said that it would have scrapped the programme if elected.

Instead, it stated that it would appoint “a group of experts” to “draw up recommendations on the review of the programme ensuring that it is based more strongly on investment and a lasting commitment to our country”.

Obviously the government is bound by what it promised. However, it is pertinent to point out the positions both parties took before the last general election.

There are no doubts that the PN took this approach because it knew that this programme helps our country move forward, stimulating our economy, and more importantly, allows us to save up and prepare for a rainy day.

In our manifesto, we made it clear that we would strengthen the programme. During the past months, together with parliamentary secretary Alex Muscat, we have embarked on a consultation process to bolster the programme.

Undoubtedly, we have the best programme in Europe, especially because of the various levels of due diligence. Nevertheless, we still want to do better.

Perhaps something we can improve on is the way we communicate about the programme. Most of the criticism towards the pro­gramme was based on misinformation. Some of the misinformation was spread for partisan and political interests, while others were the result of sensational media reports many of which turned out to be totally unfounded.

The reality is that Malta’s IIP progamme is miles ahead of similar ones operated by other EU countries.

We are the only country with an independent regulator to scrutinise the programme and ensure that all procedures are strictly adhered to. Our level of due diligence is extremely thorough, and it is therefore of grave concern that those individuals refused under Malta’s IIP programme end up applying and accepted by other EU countries. On average, Malta refuses 25 per cent of applicants.

If there was ever a time when the importance of this programme was clear, it was during the past months when Malta, like the rest of the world, was hit by a pandemic that stalled the progress of many countries. We managed to come out of this strong because our economy was doing well before the start of the pandemic.

I must say that we had our minds at rest because over the past few years, our country managed to set aside millions of euros which we can now use should we need to boost and regenerate our economy.

Through the IIP programme, the country is also investing in beneficial pro­jects for our community.

Take healthcare as an example; €10 million have been allocated to renovate public health centres all around the island and to invest in new equipment in Mater Dei, particularly for cardiac care. €60 million are dedicated to social housing projects and a further €6 million are going towards implementing the National Sport Strategy.

Organisations such as Puttinu and Caritas are also finally able to implement certain projects thanks to these funds.

Lessons have been learnt and regulations to further strengthen and regulate the sector will be implemented.

There are various reasons why, at this particular moment, the programme should stay.

One of them is because, after all, that is what everyone was promised. Others might have made pledges everyone knew they wouldn’t keep; however, we do things differently.

We promise things out of conviction, not convenience.

Byron Camilleri is Minister for Home Affairs and National Security.