On Wednesday, the European Parliament voted overwhelmingly in favour of our regulation to establish a multibillion climate fund to invest in families, workers and small businesses across Europe.

Climate change is an expensive problem, yet, it is cheaper to solve than to let it take its toll on the world.

This is why the European Union has been moving rapidly to enact a climate framework that will help lower emissions across the bloc and accelerate the continent toward climate neutrality by 2050. In March 2020, the European Commission proposed the climate law, which sets a legally binding target on member states to cut CO2 emissions by 55 per cent by 2030 when compared to 1990.

Getting there requires systemic, market-based solutions. To this end, the ‘Fit-for-55 package’ was put forward by the commission in July of last year, a hefty array of legislation that seeks to change rules for transport, industry and other sectors. Eight of those legislative proposals have been voted in the plenary session in Strasbourg this week, including our regulation that establishes the Social Climate Fund.

As rapporteurs on the Social Climate Fund we sought to ensure that the measures across all these packages do not exacerbate social inequalities.

Moving toward climate neutrality is a priority that is put at risk if people are left behind. Energy is used across the board and it is not a good policy to raise the cost for those least able to afford it. On one hand, we have no choice but to lower emissions. On the other, we do have a choice in the way we distribute the burden and support for those who most need our support in the green transition.

This is the crux of the Social Climate Fund. It is the ‘social safety valve’ of the EU’s climate package that will invest resources where they matter the most.

Technology that reduces energy demand and consumption and improves energy efficiency is still not as accessible as we want it to be. Those with a lower income face higher barriers towards insulating their homes or installing renewable energy sources for instance at the local and household levels. We want to lower those barriers as much as possible.

The Social Climate Fund is the EU’s ‘social safety valve’ - David Casa and Esther de Lange

The focal point of our climate policy has always been energy. But it has now taken on new and more pressing dimensions in the context of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Moving away from fossil fuels, which was a climate priority, is now a geopolitical security necessity. We cannot rely on trigger-happy autocracies for our critical energy needs.

What the Social Climate Fund aims to finance is a step in the right direction. Weaning off Russian energy is top on the agenda but is nonetheless a Herculean task for the EU’s member states. There is no magic lever that will solve Europe’s energy needs. But it can be done with action at every level and by involving both the supply and demand sides of the energy market.

Shifting our reliance onto renewable energy will take many years. In the shorter term, however, we can reduce the consumption of energy through investments in buildings and road transport, not only to lower costs on energy bills but, crucially, to cut down on greenhouse gas emissions. EU-financed measures will, therefore, lead to actual savings both for consumers’ pockets and in the fight against climate change.

Through the Social Climate Fund, member states will submit plans that identify beneficiaries and create measures co-financed by national governments and the EU to invest in making households and small businesses more energy efficient. The fund will also go toward creating better and more affordable public transport, for instance by slashing city fares for commuters as an incentive.

We want households and microenterprises to be better equipped to weather the effects of climate change. Having a green transition is essential if we are to fend off the catastrophic effects that will happen if we do not remain within the 1.5°C climate threshold in the Paris Agreement. And it would be impossible to achieve if European families and workers are left behind. A climate-proof future must include them above all.

The Social Climate Fund is, therefore, Europe’s answer to making the green transition a social one.

MEPs David Casa and EPP vice president Esther de Lange are co-rapporteurs for the Social Climate Fund regulation.