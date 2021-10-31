Malta’s electronic identification (e-ID) system has achieved the highest level of security assurance, both locally and at EU-level. In fact, Malta’s e-ID is on its way to being officially notified by eIDAS, which is the European Commission’s key enabler for secure cross-border transactions. In turn this will strengthen system interoperability and enable Maltese e-ID users, both locally and abroad, to access an array of new online services in other member states.

Once officially notified, Maltese e-ID users will be able to log into EU digital platforms and easily manage their health, education and tax services, amongst others. At present, Maltese e-ID users will be able to access such services in 14 EU countries who have so far seen their electronic identification system achieve this level of security assurance (Italy, Germany, Spain, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Denmark, Slovakia, Croatia, and Portugal). This will soon be possible because Malta’s e-ID system passed rigorous testing and since the recently launched e-ID card and e-Residence documents were designed to enable this interoperability from the very start.

This achievement is another important milestone for Identity Malta as we move forward with our digitalisation strategy in making life simpler for everyone.

Over the past months, the Identity Malta has embarked on a business process re-engineering exercise whereby several administrative processes were reviewed and new digital platforms were launched, including the Single Permit platform and non-EU application platform. Gone are the days of queuing at the door of the Expatriate Unit to apply for a residence permit.

We move forward with our digitalisation strategy in making life simpler for everyone

Families are benefiting from the launch of a revamped civil status certificates website. They can apply online for their certificates from the comfort of their home and choose to have them delivered by post. This re-designed ċertifikati.gov website makes it easier to order births, free status, marriage, cohabitation and deaths certificates. Forms are multi-lingual. Once an order is placed, certificates can be either collected in person or choose to have them delivered by mail, according to what is convenient for the customer.

Identity Malta Agency and ARMS Ltd have teamed up to allow families notifying a newborn’s to present their utility account number and automatically benefit from the correct subsidy deductions. Similarly, the Agency is also working with Aġenzija Żgħażagħ to assist them in encouraging young people to apply for the European Youth Card. This is another example of joined-up government efforts, thus cutting red tape.

More of the Agency’s processes are being refined with the introduction of new online and multi-departmental payment systems. Once again, our efforts are channelled to offer a quality public service from the comfort of one’s home. Thus, wherever possible, our services are just a few clicks away.

The substantial investment in our IT Infrastructure proved its worth at the start of the pandemic. It was possible for Identity Malta employees to work from home in a seamless manner, without causing any service disruptions. As a result, productivity did not suffer and today we have a hybrid system in place.

The Searches Unit will be making a huge digital leap forward with back-office procedures being tested online to allow for digital notes and signature submission in a digital and paperless manner.

Digital advancement is a necessity in this day and age, but not at the expense of compromising on security checks. Indeed, security has been strengthened. The Agency isn’t just about making life simpler for people, it is giving them peace of mind too.

Identity Malta has made big strides in recent times and we are determined to keep on improving, providing the best customer service experience. The Agency should be proud of what it has managed to achieve but it must never lose the determination to take things to the next level.

Anton Sevasta is CEO, Identity Malta.