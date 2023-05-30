3×3 basketball’s debut in the Games of the Small States of Europe (GSSE) means Malta fields its own squad for the Games this year to tip off its commitments on Wednesday.

Speaking to the Times of Malta ahead of the Games, Vukasin Jandric sounded his enthusiasm to be part of the first 3×3 team at GSSE.

“I am very happy and excited about it like the other players,” the Mellieha Libertas player said, “Malta is my second home and I hope we make Maltese people proud, and that this will be the beginning of 3×3 fashion in Malta so that children here will start playing it much more.”

Read the full story on sportsdesk.com.mt...