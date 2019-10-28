Esplora Interactive Science Centre and the Superheroes in Science Project team are organising a one-day training seminar called ‘Superheroes in Science’ on November 9.

The course is aimed at all educators from primary and secondary schools, learning support educators, NGOs and University students interested in science communication.

Participants will gain an insight into how comic book superheroes and villains can be used as an effective informal educational tool to teach curricular science as part of STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics) education.

The course will show teachers how to motivate students to better understand and enjoy science subjects. The use of the comic book culture as a learning platform is particularly useful for students experiencing difficulties with learning or self-expression, the organisers said.

Educators will be able to network with other professionals in the field, improve skills and learn how to make science lessons more appealing.

They will, among others, get to know how to describe the properties of spider silk with Spider-Man, chromatography with the X-woman Mystique, magnetism with Magneto or the Law of Gravity with Supergirl, thus exploring existing technology and scientific facts relevant to everyday use and the National Curriculum.

The one-day training seminar offers a full package with practical lesson plans, workshops, interactive games, props, experiments and other invaluable resources that educators can use to convey specific scientific concepts.

The seminar will be held on November 9 at Esplora Interactive Science Centre, Kalkara, from 10am to 4pm. Registration opens at 9.30am. An Esplora certificate of attendance will be given to all seminar participants. Bookings can be made via bookings@esplora.org.mt or by contacting Jane Borg on 2360 2299. Closing date for booking is today.