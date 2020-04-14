In a dramatic reversal, on Friday, March 27, St Peter’s Square in Rome, instead of teeming with a joyous crowd on a sunny Sunday morning, was empty on a weekday evening while the rain poured and the darkness conveyed sorrow.

We watched as the ageing Pope prayed. His eyes shared in the deep pain of those already hit by the pandemic coronavirus COVID-19. Francis interceded for all humanity so the first plague of our millennium might be overcome by the collective efforts of many, especially – but not only – by those in the highly meritorious health sector, who face danger every day.

Faced by the terrible pandemic, Francis’s Christian faith and hope stood out. It was he who took the initiative of calling people to prayer. Then, quite naturally, as a true religious leader he gave the solemn blessing To the City and the World (Urbi et Orbi), normally reserved for Christmas and Easter.

Francis chose his words very carefully. COVID-19 involves the whole world and if there is responsibility for it, it must be shouldered by all. By not addressing just Catholics, the pontiff included fellow-Christians, believers of other religions (e.g. Islam) as well as people of good will.

The book of Job portrays how difficult it is for us to understand the complex reality of evil. Given this reality, and the experience of one’s own frailty, individuals cannot deny they have themselves sinned somehow.

Because of the sins of individuals, ‘structural sin’ then forms: it is a large negative culture of hate, injustice, untruth etc., a large and repulsive moral cobweb, which conditions the individual’s choices and actions.

Evil in us buttressed by structural sin incline us towards wicked self-centredness, limiting our own God-given freedom. Francis saw all needed a blessing, though evidently not all were equally responsible for sin.

We stress that, in the Christian view, while aware that individuals sin, God is at present not cruelly exacting punishment for sin through coronavirus. Quite the contrary!

He is a loving God who sent His Son Jesus to die on the Cross to save us all. The call through the pandemic to shoulder our responsibility in fact reveals God’s infinite Mercy (Pope Bergoglio).

So while human beings are called to contribute their scientific knowledge, medical expertise, nursing care, and generous energy to the final outcome, their sins make them nevertheless partly responsible for the pandemic. Furthermore, once the epidemic ends, they shall not be able to claim to have triumphed alone: it will not have been merely their achievement but also – and, above all – God’s.

Post-coronavirus, we shall hopefully not go back to fouling and raping our planet as we had been doing

We appreciated many points made editorially by this newspaper and several articles on different aspects of our national life. We here have in mind especially writings that have appeared with an ethical and religious tone.

A first observation is that the reaction the world over was that the top priority was to save lives. Human life is ethically more precious than everything else.

To our minds, this is of extreme importance. People have rediscovered, precisely first-hand through the experience of the pandemic, that life is an extraordinary reality. That has ethical consequences.

Since life is so precious, the destruction of weak human creatures through abortion is abominable: the embryo is indeed already a human life with potential, not merely a potential human being. Likewise euthanasia gives way before respect for life. But then encouraging regional wars, selling arms to poor countries, and producing arms for internal consumption are also to be condemned.

Our second remark concerns the environment. Many long to return to ‘normality’. But the normality we were living before was harmful to us and to our planet! Sadly, to many the word ‘environment’ sounds foreign. In the Creed Christians express Scriptural Revelation about Creation: “I believe in God the Father Almighty, Creator of heaven and earth….” which are based on Gen 1-2: this was not ‘invented’ recently.

Francis named the world “our common home”.

Post-coronavirus, we shall hopefully not go back to fouling and raping our planet as we had been doing.

The rich face a challenge in living more like the poor, whereas countries with resources are called to share with those that are poorer.

Thirdly, as a small country we need more social cohesion. We face serious challenges like education, work, jobs, wages, prices, the economy, tourism, the banks, our courts, justice, corruption, good governance, the role and protection of women, town planning and development/construction regulations. Dialogue is called for.

As a fourth point, Luciano Micallef’s article raised various issues (Times of Malta, March 28): this-worldly, it was well thought-out and passionate in places, but it stopped there. There was sadly no mention of, or evident openness to, Mystery, as the divine is sometimes respectfully referred to even in secularised Britain today.

We hold, with Vatican Council II in its 1965 address to all humanity Gaudium et Spes, that a growing body of people, including the young, seeks answers to fundamental questions like: “What is humanity? What is the meaning of suffering, evil, death – not eliminated by progress? .... What happens after this earthly life is ended?” [par. 10].

The coronavirus phenomenon as presented here is neither one-sidedly hope-filled nor exclusively depressive.

Believers and all sincere well-meaning citizens may thereby be helped in their search for Life and Truth.

Fr John Scicluna and Fr Robert Soler are members of the Society of Jesus.