A half-day conference entitled ‘The Sustainable Consumer’ is being organised on March 13 at Villa Arrigo, Naxxar, by the Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority’s Office for Consumer Affairs on the occasion of World Consumer Rights Day, which is celebrated internationally on March 15.

The conference’s main aim is to raise awareness on the importance that consumers make sustainable purchase decisions. Making products that are intended only to be used for a short period of time and then discarded is no longer sustainable. Disposable products cost money and consumers often do not get enough value for the money spent. In addition, the production of such products is consuming irreplaceable raw material which is disposed of as waste shortly after. The hunger to produce and sell more and more products, as well as unrestrained consumerism, has made manufacturers and consumers turn a blind eye to what happens with products after they break down or become obsolete.

The conference will discuss the factors that influence and affect consumers’ buying behaviour.

Seductive marketing combined with cultural norms urge consumers to buy more and more products that they do not really need. Consumers are also often urged to replace old but still fully functional products with new upgraded ones.

Simultaneously, consumers’ buying patterns affect the type of products being manufactured. Hence, there is need for consumers to be provided with information that helps them make the right choices. This information includes, for instance, the product’s life expectancy, whether it can be repaired or not and the quality of materials used in the making of the product.

During the conference, EU proposals on sustainable consumption and the circular economy will also be discussed.

A better product policy that considers the environmental impacts of products at design stage plays an important role in encouraging the production of products that are durable, repairable and recyclable. By introducing minimum durability requirements on products and their key components, products placed on the market are more likely to last longer.

The conference will be addressed by Minister for Tourism and Consumer Protection Julia Farrugia Portelli, Parliamentary Secretary for Consumer Protection and Public Cleansing Deo Debattista, MEP Alex Agius Saliba and other speakers from the European Economic and Social Committee, the University of Malta, the MCCAA and the Malta Chamber for SMEs.

Attendance to the conference is free of charge.

To register to attend, visit the website below or call 2395 2000.

Odette Vella is director, Information and Research Directorate.

www.mccaa.org.mt

odette.vella@mccaa.org.mt