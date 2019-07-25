Political parties are often difficult to control. Some people are in politics to unashamedly feather their own rest. They might talk eloquently in public, might make all the right noises about transparency and accountability while trying to be elected but soon prove not to have a single altruistic fibre in their being.

Others are honest, well-meaning and truly dedicated men or women who want to make a difference and leave a positive influence on their community. They promote the common good. However, these well-intentioned politicians seldom enjoy longevity as they tend to quickly burn out.

Leaders are made of sterner stuff. A political party can only aspire to gain power if it makes the right decision in the selection of its leaders. This maxim applies to the Nationalist Party as it does to any other political party.

Many are rightly asking what it takes to ensure that the PN faces the next election with a good chance of winning.

Good leadership is about creating a vision that people are prepared to make their own. For too long, Maltese politics has been contaminated with tribalism – aligning with your party based on loyalty to the point of delusion. Acknowledging past and present mistakes is the first step to winning over the interest of those who never felt any sympathy for the party they traditionally did not support.

Negative partisanship is a concept that refers to those voters who are more motivated to vote by their fears of the bad things the opposing party will do than they are by the good things they hope their own party will do. The PN under Adrian Delia has so far failed to articulate a vision of how they can make people’s life better. And there are many latent hotspots that could eventually fuel massive discontent, especially when people start to take economic success for granted.

Every political party in Opposition will find it tough to criticise the government’s management of the economy at a time of impressive growth. However, it will be fallacious to believe that the Labour government has discovered the Holy Grail of economic success.

The PN needs to be more vociferous in identifying the risks that are embedded in the present economic blueprint that the government is promoting.

It should do this even if it means that some will be disappointed that some day an economic downturn may affect their financial wellbeing.

The existence of corruption, the proliferation of political patronage, the weakening of independent institutions, the spread of impunity for those in high places who abuse their power, the abandonment of the environment agenda, and the promotion of financial gains as the main criteria for approving development projects are real threats to the common good.

The Labour government is getting away with creating these threats to people’s wellbeing partly because the PN is too engaged in sorting out its internal squabbles.

Today there is a growing minority of people who consider themselves as political orphans. They feel betrayed by the way Labour has acted in government in clear contrast to what it promised when in Opposition.

But they also feel that the PN is not offering any inspiring vision of how it can restore good governance.

The PN needs to convince these sceptics that they can indeed make their lives better.