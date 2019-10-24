Two days before your wedding is hardly the time to do a spot of gardening, but that didn’t stop one set of newlyweds-to-be from making the world a little bit greener.

Beverly Grech and Nathan Gatt started their foray into married life by planting eight trees in Żejtun as well as making a donation to the organisation Għaqda Siġar Maltin (Malta Tree Society) ahead of their wedding last Saturday.

Speaking to Times of Malta, Ms Grech said that the idea sprouted from the decision to gift their wedding guests with ecological pencils that can be planted after use. These can flower into edible garden additions such as tomato or mint plants, or bloom into picturesque and colourful flowers such as sunflowers or morning glories.

Ms Grech, who is a science teacher, and Mr Gatt, who works as an engineer, said they planted the trees to help the community and, perhaps, inspire their friends and family to follow suite.

“I’m always telling my students to be proactive in helping the environment,” Ms Grech said.

“We both have the environment very close to our hearts, we’re not obsessed or anything, but we do our best.”

Ms Grech also said that, for her, the planting was a homage to her 95-year-old grandmother, who was an active ecologist in her youth.