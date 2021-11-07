With all the ways people jump through hoops to justify their minister of choice’s actions, you’d think that we wouldn’t have the highest rate of obese people in the EU. Take the traffic, for example. A few days ago, it took me two and a half hours to get home on a route that should only take me 25 minutes to scale. As I sat in the car quietly fuming, all I could think was how the government should probably start subsidising anger management classes for those of us who don’t believe that we are living in a modern-day version of the garden of Eden.

Imagine my horror when the day after I overheard two men speaking about the traffic situation, with one of them squarely saying that it wasn’t the poorly planned roads that have been widened to only end up in the same bottleneck which was the problem, but illegal immigrants. I couldn’t believe my ears. Imagine preferring to think that it’s Aman’s rusty bike with an Audi bumper sticker stuck to it which is the problem, rather than the fact that we only ever purposely make short-term decisions for short-term rewards that can be reaped by the next election. Yes, Joe, Aman risking almost certain death to deliver your daughter’s fried chicken and earn a pittance is definitely the problem.

Even when a woman went online and angrily proclaimed she had lost her flight due to the traffic despite leaving home hours before, there was no mercy from the righteous mob. She should have apparently known that her usual 15-minute drive would take an hour and a half. How dare she not be prepared? Next, they’ll be telling us to camp outside the airport the night before our flights while singing Kumbaya. Why is it so hard for us as a nation to criticise what is wrong? Why are so many of us attacked for literally demanding the bare minimum? No, it shouldn’t take me less time to get to Rome than it does to get to Mellieħa on a rock that doesn’t even show on most maps.

No one is asking for free Beluga caviar here; they’re just saying that it shouldn’t take people half a day to get from one place to another, and if it does, we need to hold the people who have restructured the roads to make them as unviable as possible accountable. This is what we pay taxes for – to get things that work.

There are other things I also don’t pay my taxes for: such as my ministers sending good night kisses to businessmen who are being implicated in several dubious activities and ex-ministers finally showing up after being called to answer questions about one of the shadiest deals ever to grace our shores and embarking on a ranting monologue that would have made Hamlet blush. After 90 minutes of ramblings and circling, we are still no closer to getting a single one of the needed answers.

To see people whom the electorate has given so much power make a mockery of our institutions repeatedly is beyond disgusting and heartbreaking. We are a sick country unwilling to call the doctor so as to not offend the neighbour. We allow people to spit in our faces time and time again and thank them for it with our vote.

History will not judge the people of our time kindly but don’t worry, they’ll never know if they stick to watching TVM.