Malawi has approached American heavyweight boxing great Mike Tyson to become brand ambassador for the southern African country’s nascent medicinal cannabis industry in a bid to attract investment.

The request was contained in a letter written to Tyson early this month and seen by AFP this week.

Tyson is expected to bring expertise and help start mass production as a member of a national cannabis industry association in the United States but is yet to respond to the proposition.

Malawi decriminalised cannabis for medicinal and industrial purposes in 2020, following other African nations in seeking to profit from growing industrial demand for the hemp.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta