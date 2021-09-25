Milan went top of Serie A on Saturday with a 2-1 win at Spezia in which Daniel Maldini followed in his father’s and grandfather’s footsteps by scoring his first goal for the club on his full Serie A debut.

Stefano Pioli’s side are a point ahead of Napoli and three ahead of city rivals Inter Milan, who can take top spot with a win over Atalanta at the San Siro later on Saturday, thanks to the victory over battling Spezia which came thanks to Brahim Diaz’s close-range strike with four minutes remaining.

Over 12 years since his father and club legend Paolo last played for the seven-time European champions, Maldini junior headed Milan into the lead at Spezia two minutes after half-time.

