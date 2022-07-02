Paolo Maldini will stay on as AC Milan’s technical director after signing a new two-year contract, the Serie A champions announced on Friday.

Milan icon Maldini’s new deal means that the seven-time European champions will keep the duo who built their Scudetto-winning side.

Maldini worked alongside sporting director Frederic Massara, who has also signed a two-year extension, to take Milan from the doldrums to the top of the Italian game.

“This deal highlights the importance of continuity we see throughout the club as we continue to strengthen and grow,” Milan said in a statement.

The 54-year-old confirmed late last night that he had signed an extension after weeks of delays which almost led to Milan starting the summer transfer window – which opened in Italy on Friday – without their key men.

