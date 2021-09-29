Donyell Malen made up for the absence of Erling Braut Haaland by scoring his first goal for Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday as the hosts beat Sporting Lisbon 1-0 to move second on goal difference behind Ajax in Group C.
Dortmund were dealt a blow before kick-off at Signal Iduna Park when it was confirmed Haaland, who has scored 21 goals in just 17 Champions League games, was out with a leg injury.
With Haaland watching from the stands, Dortmund finally saw some return on the 30 million euros ($35 million) they spent signing Malen from PSV Eindhoven in July when the 22-year-old scored his first goal in his tenth game for his new club.
Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us