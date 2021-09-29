Donyell Malen made up for the absence of Erling Braut Haaland by scoring his first goal for Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday as the hosts beat Sporting Lisbon 1-0 to move second on goal difference behind Ajax in Group C.

Dortmund were dealt a blow before kick-off at Signal Iduna Park when it was confirmed Haaland, who has scored 21 goals in just 17 Champions League games, was out with a leg injury.

With Haaland watching from the stands, Dortmund finally saw some return on the 30 million euros ($35 million) they spent signing Malen from PSV Eindhoven in July when the 22-year-old scored his first goal in his tenth game for his new club.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta