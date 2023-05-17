Steward Health Care and former government officials implicated in a coercion and corruption conspiracy in connection with the hospitals' scandals have strongly rejected claims of wrongdoing.

Ex-Vitals Global Healthcare director Ram Tumuluri is seeking whistleblower protection in the United States, claiming he was pushed out of the hospitals' contract after being made to fear for his life.

Tumuluri named ex-Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, his chief of staff Keith Schembri and ex-minister Konrad Mizzi as being part of the conspiracy with American healthcare giants Steward Health Care.

Steward said it "emphatically rejects any and all allegations of impropriety" made by Tumuluri, who is "widely reported and recognised as an international fraudster, against the company and its directors".

A spokesperson for the company said Steward considers Tumuluri's accusations as malicious, self-serving and entirely without merit.

"We reserve our rights to take legal action to defend our position and reputation.”

Keith Schembri testifying recently at the Public Accounts Committee.

Ex-OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri rejected Tumuluri's claims that he raised the spectre of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia's murder in a bid to intimidate and coerce the VGH director to leave Malta and give up his stake in the hospitals' concession to Steward.

He said all of Tumuluri's claims are "completely false and baseless".

"It is unfortunate that Mr Tumuluri has chosen to make such outrageous claims, and I question his motives behind doing so.

"It appears that he has a vivid imagination and is attempting to associate this case with the tragic murder of Mrs Caruana Galizia, which is absolutely horrendous," Schembri said.

Schembri said it is essential to separate "fact from fiction" and refrain from spreading "sensationalised narratives" that only serve to mislead the public.

He also said it was Steward who first approached the government in September 2017, with a view of taking over the concession from Vitals.

Joseph Muscat and Konrad Mizzi.

Former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat categorically denied being at any stage involved in the negotiations between Steward and Vitals.

"First of all, I was made aware of Steward's interest in the concession after Steward and VGH reached an agreement in principle on the concession.

"I categorically deny being at any stage involved in the negotiations between the two sides, either directly or indirectly, and I never asked for any position," Muscat said.

He also "emphatically" denied ever organising or attending any meeting whatsoever involving Steward and VGH.

"No such meeting ever took place and this can easily be verified by yourself through multiple sources. I challenge anyone to produce any sort of evidence to the contrary.

"As stated numerous times, my only interest was in a seamless transition between the two entities as an agreement was reached."

Konrad Mizzi, who retained control of the concession despite being made Tourism Minister in 2017, also distanced himself from Tumuluri's allegations.

"At the time of the transfer of shares, the government had approved the transfer onto Steward after the Office of the Prime Minister was approached with a proposal for the acquisition of the concession".

I reject any claim that Mr Tumuluri was being bullied to exit - Konrad Mizzi

Mizzi said the understanding is that as private parties, Steward and Vitals were free to accept or decline reaching an agreement, and an agreement was in fact reached.

"I reject any claim that Mr Tumuluri was being bullied to exit, and deny even being aware that he received any threat, if he did. If a statement was made stating that I was present, then it is false," Mizzi said.

On the matter of bank financing, Mizzi said the government attended to requests in line with contractual rights and obligations, and subject to due process per government rules and policy.

Tumuluri claims that the government failed to hand over key documents needed by VGH secure financing for the hospitals project.

"I can understand that the Vitals representative might have preferred otherwise on occasions, but the government did not bypass such processes," Mizzi said.

VGH consultant Shaukat Ali said claims made by Tumuluri about him and his son Asad are "entirely false and vehemently denied".

"We are liaising with our lawyers both in Malta and abroad who are monitoring the situation including the publication of defamatory material. Should the need arise, we will not hesitate to take legal action," Ali said.

The story is part of an international collaboration between Times of Malta, OCCRP and The Shift.