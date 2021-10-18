The MSE Equity Price Index posted its third consecutive decline on Monday as it eased by 0.02% to 3,902.937 points. Malita and Loqus ended in negative territory while five other equities remained unchanged. Overall trading activity across the equity market was muted at under €0.05 million.

Malita Investments plc lost 2.3% to a seven-week low at the €0.84 level across five trades totalling 24,000 shares, representing 44% of today’s trading value.

On the Alternative Companies List, Loqus Holdings plc slumped by 20% to the €0.064 level on a single trade of 4,009 shares.

Malta International Airport plc remained at the €6.10 level across two trades totalling 486 shares. Last Friday, MIA unveiled its plans for the complete overhaul of the airport food court. The investment of around €2 million will be completed in 2022 and will include five new eateries and a bar in addition to the existing two popular franchises already present.

In the retail banking sector, Bank of Valletta plc closed at the €0.88 level after recovering from an intraday low at €0.875 (-0.6%) as 5,781 shares changed hands.

HSBC Bank Malta plc held on to the €0.80 level on a single trade of 1,295 shares.

Similarly, GO plc retained the €3.36 level on three deals totalling 4,763 shares.

BMIT Technologies plc traded flat at the €0.49 level on negligible volumes.

The RF MGS Index snapped a three-day positive streak as it fell by 0.24% to 1,081.641 points. The surging energy prices continued to sustain inflation worries across the Eurozone.

Meanwhile, China’s economic growth slowed to 4.9% during the third quarter of this year, down from 7.9% in the previous quarter and below analysts’ expectations of 5.2% as the country has been struggling with power shortages, supply chain bottlenecks, excessive debt within the property market and COVID-19 outbreaks. Elsewhere, the US industrial output fell unexpectedly by 1.3% in September.

www.rizzofarrugia.com