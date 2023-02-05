Real Madrid’s hopes of retaining La Liga were dented Sunday as the champions fell 1-0 at Real Mallorca, to remain five points behind leaders Barcelona.

The Catalans host Sevilla later on and can open up an eight point lead after a frustrated Madrid fell against Javier Aguirre’s side, with Marco Asensio missing a penalty against his former club.

Nacho’s 13th minute looping header into his own net separated the teams in a hard-fought clash, frequently slowed by various fouls from the hosts.

