Real Madrid’s hopes of retaining La Liga were dented Sunday as the champions fell 1-0 at Real Mallorca, to remain five points behind leaders Barcelona.
The Catalans host Sevilla later on and can open up an eight point lead after a frustrated Madrid fell against Javier Aguirre’s side, with Marco Asensio missing a penalty against his former club.
Nacho’s 13th minute looping header into his own net separated the teams in a hard-fought clash, frequently slowed by various fouls from the hosts.
