Malta’s 3×3 community will have a new milestone to celebrate after the Malta women’s 3×3 team made it past the group stages of the FIBA 3×3 Europe Cup qualifiers in Limassol, Cyprus. The Malta trio fell to Azerbaijan in the semifinals but will relish a vital win against Cyprus, a team that has haunted Malta over the past years.

After two close defeats on Saturday against Azerbaijan and Ireland, the former going to overtime and only giving the Azeris the win with a freethrow and a last-chance bucket.

But with Malta being placed in a three-teamed Pool A together with Azerbaijan and Ireland, all three teams progressed with the group standing determining each team’s opponent.

