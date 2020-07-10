Why do the Labour Party and its electorate so openly endorse corruption, abysmal governance and institution bashing with such approving nonchalance? Why is the tolerance level of this Labour electorate, to such overwhelmingly nauseating behaviour, so high?

Why does this 50 per cent, and more, of Malta’s population remain so compact in its tribal loyalty to rotten leaders of a party that is so despicably administered?

Why is there no objection to condemnable behaviour that is normally associated with corrupt banana dictatorships and not a supposedly respectable EU member state?

On the other hand, why, for engaging in past misbehaviour, incompetence and also corruption, absolutely not comparable to that of Labour, does the Nationalist Party obtain electoral defeats and a massive desertion punishment from a good chunk of its supporters? Why do these supporters maintain their desertion as long as Adrian Delia, and his entourage, refuse to step aside?

An attempt to plausibly answer all these intriguing questions may possibly lead to a clearer understanding of Malta’s malaise and maybe an identification of a path to rehabilitate a badly-bruised state.

Perhaps the origin of this entrenched abject behaviour of most of Labour supporters may be traced back to the days of Dom Mintoff. The great leader, the ‘saviour’, exercised a magnetic hold on his supporters, and hardly any dissent within the party was tolerated. He conditioned his followers to constantly feel victimised and cheated, by an ‘enemy’ who could only be defeated by staying united. Unquestioning loyalty featured as an essential characteristic.

Over time this translated into a sense of ‘entitlement’ that would be satisfied once, and only if, power came their way.

After the state is captured, discriminatory, undeserving and illegitimate rewards become due.

Within Labour there is a very low understanding of basic concepts concerning state institutions, impartial judiciary, decent ethical governance, correct administration of public wealth and assets, democratic tolerance and respect.

Never mind thousands of unnecessary fictitious jobs, brazen corruption, pilferage and stealing of public assets, revenue, and abuse of state structures. It does not matter that individuals are looting to the value of thousands and millions, so long as plum jobs come our way, so long as, even at the expense of Malta’s decency reputation, state revenue is flowing in, so long as impunity and leniency reigns, both in respect of millions, (Steward hospitals, power station, etc.), as well as ‘petty’ stealing, (overtime scams, water and electricity meter pilferage...)

Even a political assassination does not stir consciences. But is this the explanation for the aforementioned scandalous tolerance levels of Labour?

Within the Nationalist Party there is now an ongoing conflict between a vast section of supporters and the leadership team headed by Delia. And the majority of Nationalist MPs have now expressed no confidence in him.

Overall a majority of supporters appear to hold relatively respectable democratic political beliefs. In particular these seem to have a clear idea of what transparency, decency, honesty and accountability should really mean in politics. They simply cannot get reconciled to the Delia leadership as this repeatedly shows it lacks a commitment and a capability to practice an honest opposition to a filthy administration.

Delia’s governance of the party, and the opposition, lacks a consistently clean, honourable and morally correct approach. Half-truths, outright lies, a past with dubious unsatisfactorily explained episodes, do not endear Delia to a huge number of Nationalist voters. They are not convinced that Delia can, and will, deliver on the big task of cleaning post-Labour Malta.

Unfortunately, Malta cannot but lean on the Nationalists to hope for an exit from this tragedy. But as yet there is no trust that, as currently constituted, particularly with the leadership it endorses, this PN can be the provider of a government alternate to Labour.

The Labour Party too, for the sake of Malta, needs to radically change its behaviour.

The extended Labour electorate must become less tolerant of blatant abuse by a ruling class within the party, people who have hijacked the party for their own advantage and enrichment.

Arthur Muscat, former president, Malta Employers’ Association