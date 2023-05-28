Gold will be on the agenda for Malta’s basketball teams in this year’s Games of the Small States of Europe (GSSE) as they aim to use home-court advantage to move past the likes of Montenegro, Cyprus, and Liechtenstein.

Having already hosted an international tournament at the Ta’ Qali pavilion last summer when Malta held the men’s FIBA Small Countries Championships, Malta Basketball Association (MBA) president Paul Sultana believes all of last year’s work was a build-up to this month’s Games – a competition that the association has been working to guarantee a very strong team.

“We wanted to host the FIBA tournament in Malta as preparation for the GSSE,” Sultana explained.

Read the full story on sportsdesk.com.mt...