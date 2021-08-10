Malta opened their title defence in style as they passed their first test with flying colours. The side dominated their opening game as they cruised to a 96-65 victory against San Marino on Tuesday.

An impressive start from Aaron Falzon, who led Malta’s scoring with 32 points on the day, together with his brother Tevin who put up 20, fired up the side as Kurt Cassar added another 16. For San Marino, Davide Macina was the top scorer with 17 points as Giacomo Pasolini added 16.

