The winter edition of the Malta A.I. & Blockchain Summit will take place on November 7 and 8 at the InterContinental Arena Conference Centre, St Julian’s, Malta, marking the second event in 2019 for the successful expo.

Following the sold out AIBC show at the Malta Hilton in May this year, the November edition of the AIBC Summit expects more than 10,000 attendees, 400 sponsors and exhibitors, 1,500 investors and 200 speakers, coming from more than 80 countries worldwide.

The VIP speakers wowing the crowds with debates and panel discussions at the May show included Ben Goertzel, Brock Pierce, Tone Vays, Roger Ver, Noel Sharkey, and many more.

The organisers are working with the Maltese government to highlight the opportunities on the Blockchain Island for businesses in the crypto, blockchain, AI, and emerging tech sectors. As with previous AIBC Summits, the event is expected to serve as a platform for the government to renew its commitment to the future of these sectors in Malta, with the announcement of further legislation and regulation for the AI sector a distinct possibility.

Workshops will add to the insights to be gleaned by attendees and, in addition to the new business opportunities, an AI Startup Village will provide bright new companies a chance to win support and secure investment as they present the future ideas for the industry.

The AI Startup pitch battle will return to give another selection of trailblazers the opportunity to win a life-changing cash prize.

Gambling and emerging tech super expo creates buzz in Manila

Excitement for next year’s super expo for iGaming, land-based gambling, and blockchain reached new highs on in Manila with the official launch of the Manila 2020 show.

SiGMA Manila and Manila AI & Blockchain Summit will take place June 8-9, 2020 at the SMX Convention Centre, as well as the adjacent Conrad Hotel, Manila.

The conference will address all the latest developments in land-based gaming, iGaming, esports, digital games as well as Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, Internet of Things, Big Data, Quantum Technology and FinTech.

For the very first time in history, the two verticals – new tech and gaming will meet in one city on the same dates, bringing the brightest minds and most successful entrepreneurs under one roof.

Why show in Manila? And why Asia?

As Asia tempts leading brands from the global gambling sector to expand business opportunities in the region, it’s fast becoming clear that Asia is the new frontier for both land-based and iGaming industries.

Recent figures from Global Gaming Statistics 2019 reveal that jurisdictions all over Asia are looking to capitalise on the global opportunities flourishing in the gaming sector. Given this trend, it’s crucial to foster dialogue between East and West, addressing considerations such as regulatory environments in different territories, payments processing methods, the integration of blockchain emerging technologies, and even bandwidth for mobile gaming.

It’s precisely these issues that next year’s show in Manila will address by bringing the biggest brands and jurisdictions in the sector together in one venue.

Eman Pulis, founder and CEO of SiGMA, commented: “We are impressed by the vibrant entrepreneurial spirit in South-East Asia, specifically in Manila and the Philippines. I look forward to the first edition this coming June 2020 with excitement. The feedback from our previous attendees in Europe has been overwhelming.”

On June 8-9, 2020, all eyes will be on South-East Asia, in Manila for this gathering of top level delegates from all over the world.