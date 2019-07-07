SiGMA Group, the events company behind the AI and Blockchain Summit in Manila and Malta, has partnered with BitAngels, a digital currency investor network, to expand the blockchain investment ecosystem in both cities.

Through this partnership, founder and CEO Eman Pulis becomes a BitAngels City Leader for the soon-to-be-launched BitAngels Manila Chapter, while Oliver De Bono takes on the role of City Leader for the forthcoming BitAngels Malta chapter.

Oliver de Bono - COO, SiGMA Group

As part of the partnership, SiGMA Group will also host exclusive BitAngels networking events in conjunction with the AI & Blockchain Summit events, taking place in Malta this November and in Manila, Philippines, in June 2020.

BitAngels is a thriving community of skilled blockchain investors, entrepreneurs, and professionals with local events hosted in major cities to promote growth and connectivity in the blockchain industry through in-person and online collaboration.



The BitAngels network aims to accelerate blockchain adoption globally by connecting entrepreneurs, investors, and the wider community through exclusive networking events. Founders are invited to pitch their projects to investors, and investors get an inside look at some of the most exciting up-and-coming blockchain ventures.

“With Eman’s extensive business relationships in Malta, ‘the Blockchain Island’, and in Manila, Philippines, he makes the ideal City Leader to broker new blockchain partnerships and introductions across the BitAngels network,” said Michael Terpin, co-founder of BitAngels. “We look forward to growing the BitAngels network and facilitating cryptocurrency investment opportunities in Malta and Manila.”

“BitAngels will be instrumental in bringing together the very best that the blockchain sector has to offer,” said Eman Pulis, founder and CEO of Manila AI & Blockchain Summit. “Combined with SiGMA Group’s mission to bridge the blockchain sectors from East and West, we expect to supercharge the development of blockchain technologies for the good of the world.”

BitAngels Malta and Manila launch events will be posted on BitAngels.io in the coming weeks.