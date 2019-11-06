Malta AI & Blockchain Summit, which opens its doors on November 7, will be Europe’s largest event for the blockchain, AI and emerging tech sectors. More than 6,000 are expected to attend the show, taking place on November 7 and 8 at the Intercontinental Hotel in St Julian’s, Malta.

Many delegates will likely be attending the various conferences and workshops at AIBC Summit, which have always been extremely popular. Headline topics will include the future of fintech, business and emerging tech, innovation, and of course, regulation. Leading the discussions will be Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, Innovation parliamentary secretary Silvio Schembri, Anthony Pompliano, Akon, Ian Balina, Matt Greenspan, Yorick Wilks, David Orban, Miko Matsumura, Grace Rachman, Tim Draper, Virgil Griffith, and Alfio Bardolla.

In addition to this enviable schedule of engaging content, the AI start-up pitch will highlight 10 of the best start-ups at the conference. Each of these 10 companies will pitch their concepts and services to a panel of judges, with one set to win a business-supporting package for the year.

The AIBC Awards on November 7 will be a glittering celebration of the best of the best in the worlds of AI, blockchain, tokenisation, robotics, IoT, and more. A charity event will wrap up the evening, with the intention of raising a five-figure sum for the SiGMA Foundation’s global activities to help those in need.

Finally, this year’s show also adds glamour to the proceedings, courtesy of Grammy Awards-winning artist Akon, who will be delivering a keynote on the main stage about his West African Akoin project, as well as performing at the extravagant closing night on Friday, November 8.