One may not automatically associate Gladiator, Assassin’s Creed, Troy, Game of Thrones, or World War Z with Malta, but perhaps one should. All of these top-class movie and TV productions enjoyed filming some of their more scenic shots in Malta, as did By the Sea with Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, Munich, and Count of Monte Cristo.

Already firmly entrenched in one prominent arm of the entertainment industry, Malta has recently made moves to become a more prominent feature in the TV and movies sector. As a result, Malta could swiftly become a relied-upon and trusted location for international companies.

An authority figure in iGaming

One of the newer entertainment industries, Malta stands as one of the few globally-trusted governing bodies of iGaming. This sector spans a great many facets, with brands presenting their entertainment libraries to nations around the world.

In particular, football betting markets in Malta have thrived as major sportsbooks have strategically opted to register and hold office in Malta, and then operate under the eye of the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA). For example, titans of the industry like Mr Green have established their headquarters within Malta, but also have region-specific licences for bettors in the UK. There are numerous similarities between Mr Green's regional products such as the vast range of sports markets, the sophisticated Mr Green app and comprehensive guides that explain things like the process of placing event-specific bets to readers. However, the main underlying commonality is the safety and assurance of the licensing behind the franchise.

With the licence from the MGA, players can be assured of the fact that the odds are fair and the platform will pay out. Bettors can place wagers on major football leagues from around the world, like the English Premier League or Serie A, as well as make the most of competitive markets and bet variations like props and future wagers, with a sense of trust. This principle of fairness and safety is also applicable to online casino gaming. Again, planting roots in Malta opens the world for these ambitious casino franchises.

In recent years, we’ve also started to see more events in this line of entertainment begin to bring attention to Malta. Sure, there are the iGaming expos and awards ceremonies, but there are also player-facing events. On June 27, the Summer Festival Malta staged a €1,100 poker main event and a €2,200 high roller event. Malta’s proving its ability to both govern and host a complex international entertainment industry.

Malta seeks a great presence in film and television

This year, Malta staged the new Mediterrane Film Festival, designed to forge Malta as a hub of cinematic culture and industry in the region. Running a film competition as part of its new annual slate, it drew entrants from all of its target nations, the MED9 (Spain, Portugal, France, Italy, Croatia, Cyprus, Slovenia, and Cyprus), but perhaps the biggest announcements at the Mediterranean Conference Centre have concerned Malta’s vision for the industry.

Malta is already a world leader in iGaming. If all goes to plan, the country will also become a hub for both international film and TV productions. Photo: Unsplash

To open proceedings, the commissioner of the Malta Film Commission, Johann Grech, informed those in attendance that, having spent six years establishing Malta as a filming location, it’s now time to move on to the next level. This will involve forging the country as an industry hub in the region for year-round filming. Adjustments, such as offering a cash rebate of 40 per cent, have already seen 20 productions, including the Gladiator sequel, come to Malta by the midway mark of 2023.

In 2022, a mere 24 productions ran on Maltese soil. This is only set to continue as the MFC doubles down on its efforts to become a production hub and build out the infrastructure needed to support more projects. A big help in this will come following a new production understanding with Britain. The British Film Commission and MFC announced a new effort to enhance collaborations between the two for film and TV at the new film festival.

Malta is already a world leader in iGaming. If all goes to plan, the country will also become a hub for both international film and TV productions that seek to take advantage of the glorious Mediterranean setting.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk/.