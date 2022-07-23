Malta will be making history at the end of the month as the beach soccer national team is set to compete at the European Beach Soccer League (EBSL) in Moldova from July 27.

Speaking to a press conference, Malta FA Beach Soccer Director Mark Marlow emphasized that the goal is to further promote the game.

“Our objectives are simple – to give more promotion to the game, not only the national team but also the youth sector which we are working hard on so that we can have continuity,” Marlow said.

“We are not looking only at the male sector, but we are also working expanding into the female side of the game, just as it is growing in other countries in Europe so that we too can eventually have our own women’s national team.”

While there has been previously a national team formed for the Mediterranean Beach games back in 2015, this will be the first time Malta will be competing in the an officially recognised European competition.

“Next week, thanks to the players who are committed and the clubs who are supporting us, we will be competing in the European Beach Soccer League (EBSL),” Marlow explained.

“This is the second time we will have a national team, but the first to ever compete in the EBSL. Our aim is to start by participating. I’m sure that coach Marco Casarsa is preparing our players in the best way to be prepared to face the teams we will be playing against.”

Malta will be part of the tournament’s Division B Group A, together with hosts – and top seed of the division – Moldova, Romania, and England.

