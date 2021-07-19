COVID-19 may have restricted club basketball in Malta this year, but a FIBA decision on May 12 to go ahead with this summer’s European Small Countries Championship has brought back the excitement of watching our national team play competitively.

While Malta’s men have the task of defending their crown in August, the women will be looking to conquer this year’s competition starting

tomorrow.

Speaking to the Times of Malta, Malta Basketball Association (MBA) president Paul Sultana is aiming high and said that the team’s goal is to “win it all”.

