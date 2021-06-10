Malta must strive to be the "best in the world" in the next decade, Prime Minister Robert Abela said as he launched the public consultation document outlining Malta’s economic vision for 2021-2031.

Speaking at the launch event on Thursday, Abela said that despite the challenges the country faced because of COVID-19, Malta's employment and Gross Domestic Product figures are back to pre-pandemic levels.

"Almost 5,000 new businesses were set up in 2020. The business sector knows we are behind it," he said.

"Today, we launch the economic vision for this next decade. The last 10 years saw us bridge the gap between us and the EU. Now, the next decade will see us become a centre of excellence," Abela said.

According to the prime minister, the economic vision will be based on five pillars:

quality of life;

infrastructure;

education;

good governance;

and what Abela described as "the most important pillar" - the environment.

In order to achieve the goals, Malta needs to radically transform training and education in a way that creates a culture where learning is an ongoing process, he said.

And on good governance, Abela said that "weak regulators mean weak sectors" and so institutions needed to be beefed up.

"We have to strive to be the best in the world," he repeated throughout his address.

Although according to Abela the island is "on the right track" when it comes to environment issues, "more needs to be done".

He said large investments will be needed to address issues such as climate change.

The economic vision is due to be published and will go through a process of public consultation.