More than 400 aircraft have been signed onto the Maltese aviation register, Transport Minister Ian Borg said on Friday.

Addressing a press conference, Dr Borg said that not long ago he had expressed his wish to see the island’s register of aircraft reach that figure.

Today there were 411 aircraft on Malta’s 9H register, “a significant increase over previous years”.

Dr Borg said that over the next few months, he expected to see this figure increase by around 60 more aircraft.

He urged workers and students to consider a move into the aviation industry, which, he added, required more skilled labour, and paid well.

Dr Borg was flanked by representatives of Galistair Airlines, of Spain - the latest airline to sign up to the Maltese register.