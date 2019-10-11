Malta Air has announced six new Malta routes as part of its summer 2020 schedule.

The new airline, a subsidiary of Ryanair, was launched in June and will incorporate the Irish giants routes to and from the island, effectively replacing it.

The new routes are to Brindisi and Triete in Italy, Niš in Serbia, Paphos in Cyprus, Santiago de Compostela in Galicia, Spain and Trapani in Sicily.

Overall the company now now has a total of 66 routes and plans to deliver 3.1 million customers.

In doing so, it will be supporting 2,300 jobs at Malta International Airport, it said.

The highlights

• 1 new route to Brindisi (two per week)

• 4 new summer routes to Nis, Paphos, Santiago de Compostela and Trieste (two per week to each city)

• 1 reinstated route to Trapani (two per week)

Malta Air said that, to celebrate, it has launched a seat sale on its European network, with up to 25 per cent off on over 100,000 seats for travel between November and March.

These seats must be booked by midnight on Monday on the Ryanair.com website.

Minister for Tourism Konrad Mizzi said he was pleased that Malta Air would grow its network by 6 per cent and that this demonstrated commitment by Ryanair to Malta.

He said he looked forward to the introduction of the new Malta Air livery and new planes later in 2020.