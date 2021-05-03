Malta International Airport has added two high-tech fire trucks to its firefighting fleet.

The two Rosenbauer Panther 6X6 fire trucks were delivered from Austria and join the MIA fleet one year after the airport added a larger Panther 8x8 vehicle, as part of a €3 million investment.

MIA made the announcement on Monday, one day before the world marks International Firefirghters’ Day.

Airport firefighters will now receive specialised training to learn how to operate the Panther vehicles, which include superior safety features such as high-reach extendable turrets and are classified as Euro 6 standard vehicles for emissions purposes.

The MIA firefighting team is made up of 42 members and is looking to add another. Over the past year, members of the team have been trained to perform rescue operations from heights as well as in confined spaces, while other members have broadened their knowledge in relation to ladder work, the handling of dangerous goods, and the use of breathing apparatus.