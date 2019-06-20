Malta International Airport is gearing itself up for the August travel rush, which is expected to peak on the Santa Maria public holiday this Thursday.

Over 185,000 passengers will be passing through Malta International Airport by the end of this week, during what is expected to be the airport’s busiest seven-day stretch to date.

While 182 aircraft take-offs and landings are forecast on the day, passenger movements are expected to exceed the 30,000 mark.

Given that up to 2,000 travellers are expected to pass through the terminal within one hour at peak times, travellers are advised to arrive at the airport at least two hours before their scheduled time of departure.

Passengers with time to spare can rest and recharge at the airport’s newly unveiled seating area.

How to skip the queues

Four self-check-in kiosks in the departures hall fast-track the check-in process for passengers travelling with Lufthansa, Aegean Airlines, SAS Airlines, Turkish Airlines, British Airways and Qatar Airways, who can drop off luggage at their airline’s priority counter.

The airport’s Duty-Free outlet has also introduced an online reserve-and-collect service, which offers passengers the opportunity to maximise their time at the airport by picking-up their pre-ordered items from the outlet’s cashpoints on the way to their gate.

Reduce your holiday carbon footprint

From reducing emissions by packing light and using shared transport to the airport, to carrying a bottle which can be topped up at one of the airport’s potable water fountains, Malta International Airport is encouraging its guests to take small steps in making their travels greener by adopting its simple yet effective Eco-Travel Tips, aimed at reducing waste at every phase of the passenger’s journey.