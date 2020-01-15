Malta International Airport CEO Alan Borg has been reconfirmed for another term, the company’s board of directors said on Wednesday.

His contract has now been extended to February 2024. Board chairman Nikolaus Gretzmacher thanked Mr Borg for his work and said the board had full confidence in his leadership.

“The renewal of Mr Borg’s contract will ensure that continuity is maintained at the highest levels of decision-making at a time when there are several investment projects that will see the long-term development of the airport campus,” Mr Gretzmacher said.

Mr Borg was first made chief executive office at MIA in January 2015 and has led the airport to years of record year-on-year growth.

Apart from record passenger numbers, Malta’s airport has seen continued increases in passenger satisfaction rates during his tenure, earning MIA Airport Council’s ‘Best in Europe’ award for its size category in 2018.

Mr Borg has also stewarded the airport through several terminal upgrades, including a recent €12 million terminal reconfiguration project, and is also driving the company towards the development of business and retail centre SkyParks 2.