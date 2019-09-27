Malta International Airport was highly commended at the World Routes Awards 2019, where it placed second within a category of airports hosting between four and 20 million passengers every year.

The category was won by Budapest Airport, which was also named Overall Winner.

The winners of these awards, which seek to recognise excellence and innovation in route development and airline marketing, were announced at the Adelaide Convention Centre in Australia, which was packed with aviation stakeholders from across the globe.

“It is a proud moment to have our route development achievements recognised on the world stage. This recognition encourages us to continue working closely with government and the Malta Tourism Authority, our partner airlines, and the rest of the airport team to keep widening the Maltese islands’ network, while ensuring that sustainable results remain a measure of our success,” Malta International Airport CEO Alan Borg said.

Malta Tourism Authority executive chairman Gavin Gulia thanked MIA for sharing the authority's vision of targeting strategic markets and addressing seasonality - two priority areas in which we have great strides were made and which were noted by World Routes.

Efforts to drive year-round traffic to the Maltese islands, facilitated by the best connections, are part and parcel of the traffic development strategy for Malta.

Other contestants clinching winning titles included Singapore’s Changi Airport and Amsterdam Schiphol.