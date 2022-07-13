Malta International Airport welcomed 603,532 passengers in June, marking a recovery of 83.6 percent of pre-pandemic traffic.

"June has so far been the airport’s busiest month since October 2019," MIA said in a statement on Wednesday.

The result was achieved on the back of a recovery of 80.8 per cent in aircraft movements and a recovery of 82.3 per cent in seat capacity. The seat load factor (SLF) for the month of June increased by 1.4 per cent over pre-pandemic levels to stand at 85.5 per cent. A similar increase in SLF had also been registered in May.

Italy tightened its grip on the top spot of Malta International Airport’s market leaderboard in June The United Kingdom, France and Germany also retained their positions from the previous month.

June also saw the return of Spain among the airport’s top five markets following an absence of seven months, as Poland dropped to sixth place. In June, Malta International Airport welcomed the first Vueling flight from Bilbao in northern Spain, bringing the number of Spanish destinations linked to MIA up to five.

2021 traffic level reached already

Year-to-date traffic was roughly equivalent to full-year traffic for 2021, which saw close to 2.5 million passenger movements, MIA said.

Between January and June 2022, 2.3 million passengers travelled through Malta airport, translating to a recovery of 72.1 per cent of the traffic handled during the first half of 2019.